Coop Sports Wrapped: January 23, 2025

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown girls basketball routed Sauquoit Valley 73-18 in a road game on Tuesday, January 14, led by seventh grader Emma Johnson’s 19 points. Eighth-grader Lanie Nelen scored 14 points, followed by junior Katie Crippen’s 13.

Senior Mia Kaltenbach’s 16 points, six steals and five rebounds led Cooperstown to a 63-29 non-conference victory over Tully on Saturday, January 18. Senior Polly Kennedy added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Johnson had 10 points and eight rebounds, while senior Brenna Seamon had eight points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and seven assists. The team stands at 11-3 this season, and 3-1 in their division.

The boys team rode a third-quarter run to a 51-42 comeback victory over West Canada Valley on Thursday, January 16. Junior Christian Lawson scored 15 points, followed by 13 from senior Cooper Bradley and 12 from junior Miles Nelen. Cooperstown remains undefeated, with a 12-0 record for the season and 6-0 in their division.

Cooperstown volleyball swept Herkimer 25-16, 25-16 and 25-8 on Tuesday, January 14. Juniors Jensen Merwin and Kayleigh Butler each made 10 digs, and Senior Alexis Wolfe added 14 assists, three kills, and three aces.

The Hawkeyes rolled past Westmoreland 3-1 at home on Wednesday, January 15. Senior Grace Sperry and junior Mia Pelcer each made seven kills. Senior Josie Furnari added 15 digs, two aces and two kills. Wolfe had 26 assists, three aces, two digs and a kill.

Cooperstown swept Clinton 25-5, 25-20, 25-7 on the road on Friday, January 17. Junior Chloe Jubar made seven kills and four aces, while Wolfe recorded another 17 assists, six kills and ace and a dig. Merwin had 22 digs, two kills, two assists and two aces. The Hawkeyes stand at 13-1 for the season and 6-1 in their division.