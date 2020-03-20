Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Cooper’s Clean About Gone, But More Coming Next Week Cooper’s Clean About Gone, But More Coming Next Week 03/20/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Cooper’s Clean About Gone, But More Coming Next Week Sid Parisian, along with Deb Parisian, were up from Oneonta this afternoon to partake of Cooperstown’s latest novelty, Cooper’s Clean, a hand sanitizer created by the Cooperstown Distillery to help combat the hand-sanitizer shortage that is being distributed for free. Handing out the 4-ounce bottles at the Cooperstown Beverage Exchange at Main and Pioneer is the distillery’s new marketing director, Tamara Sines, a SUNY Oneonta grad. As of a few minutes ago, only 10 bottles were left of the 200 filled today. A new batch is expected to be ready some times next week. (JIm Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)