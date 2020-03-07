Cooperstown Boys Fall To Weedsport

Despite a strong early showing by Hawkeyes newcomer Kaishaun Jefferson, center, the Hawkeyes were cut down 61-52 by the Weedsport Warriors this afternoon at OCC in the Section III championships. Weedsport got an early lead on the 2019 state champs, who quickly caught up, and by halftime, dominated the court 29-19. The third quarter saw Weedsport pull up and match the Hawkeyes basket for basket, tightening their lead through the start of the fourth quarter, where a series of fouls gave Weedsport an opportunity to collect free-throws. At right, Dillon Burns and Ryan Lansing lament on the bench at the end of the game. But there was something to celebrate; Lansing and Jefferson were both named Section III MVPs. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)