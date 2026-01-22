Cooperstown Central School Sports Briefs: January 22, 2026

Boys Win, Girls Up and Down

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown girls basketball rolled to a 62-37 Division III victory over Sherburne-Earlville on Wednesday, January 7. Eighth grader Emma Johnson scored 30 points, followed by Freshman Lanie Nelen with 26.

Johnson led again with 24 points as the Hawkeyes defeated Sauquoit Valley 66-47 at home on Friday, January 9. She finished the evening with nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. Nelen scored 19 points and Sophia Johnson added 12.

Cooperstown fell to Clinton 58-52 in a hard-fought home game on Monday, January 12. Emma Johnson scored 20 points and had five rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists. Sophia Johnson had six points and 13 rebounds. Nelen made five assists and three steals.

The Hawkeyes fell to West Canada Valley for the second time in two weeks with a 81-45 loss on Thursday, January 15. Emma Johnson and Nelen scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Hamilton defeated Cooperstown 74-45 on Friday, January 16. Emma Johnson scored a personal record of 32 points and tied Liz Millea’s 11-year-old program record of eight three-pointers in a single game. Nelen scored 11 points. Cooperstown fell to 3-10 for the season and 3-2 in their division, and will face Dolgeville after press time on Tuesday, January 20.

The boys team trounced Sauquoit Valley 111-27 at home on Thursday, January 8. Christian Lawson put away 24 points, five steals and four assists. Miles Nelen added 21 points and seven assists, and Jackson Crisman recorded a double double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ty Burkhart scored 12 points and Brody Murdock had 10.

The Hawkeyes defeated Hamilton 92-58 in a home Division III game on Saturday, January 10. Nelen scored 31 points and had seven assists. Lawson added 21 points, and Crisman recorded 20 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Lawson made a key steal and free throw in the final 15 seconds to break a tie game and lift Cooperstown to a 65-60 victory over Utica’s Thomas Proctor on Thursday, January 15. Brody Murdock stole another pass to give the final margin of victory. He led the team with a total of 19 points, followed by Nelen with 17, 13 from Crisman and 12 from Lawson. Following their victory over previously undefeated Oneonta on January 17, the Hawkeyes stand at 3-0 for the season and 5-0 in their division. They will host Utica Academy of Science after press time on Wednesday, January 21.

Bowling, Wrestling on Rampage

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown bowling surpassed 3,000 total pins for the first time this season in a 5-0 sweep of Waterville on Thursday, January 8. Joey Paterno bowled a 697 series, followed by Theo Ritter with 602 and Wyatt Butts with 583. The Hawkeyes totaled 3,017 pins for the evening.

The Hawkeyes swept Sherburne-Earlville 5-0 on the road on Tuesday, January 13. Kaden Card led the team with a 571 series. Anthony McCoy had a team-high game of 219 and threw a 566 series for the evening. Ryan Ford finished with 561.

Card and Paterno led the Hawkeyes to a 5-0 Division II sweep against Waterville at home on Wednesday, January 14, bowling series of 584 and 570, respectively.

McCoy rolled a 659 series in Cooperstown’s 5-0 Division II sweep of New York Mills on Thursday, January 15. Ritter had the high game of 243 and totaled 585 for the evening. Butts had a 571 series.

Cooperstown/Milford wrestling defeated Dolgeville 54-21 in a division dual meet on Tuesday, January 13. Max Pelcer, Andrew Spaulding and Thomas Geertgens all recorded wins, in the 132-, 150- and 157-pound classes, respectively. The Hawkeyes rounded out their scoring for the day with several forfeits.

C/M split a dual meet on Wednesday, January 14, defeating Mount Markham 47-30 and falling 46-33 to New Hartford/Sauquoit Valley. Pelcer got two wins at 132 pounds. Rowan Brown at 118 beat NH/SV’s Trenton Noonan for the Hawkeyes’ other competitive win. Connor Van Buren (126), Max Koffer (144), Spaulding (150) and Carson Moore (190) defeated their opponents from Mount Markham.

The Hawkeyes finished sixth in a field of 15 teams at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Red Devil Invitational on Saturday, January 17. C/M tied with Lowville at 104.5 points, 2.5 behind Beaver River. Mexico won the title with 140.5. Spaulding finished second in the 150-pound class, going 3-1 with three pins and losing the final to Walton/Delaware Academy’s Justin Somers. Koffer finished third (4-1) at 138 pounds, finishing the day with three pins and a technical fall. Pelcer, Kaleb Chase (132) and Matt Duszynski (215) all got fifth-place finishes.

Volleyball Takes First Losses

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown volleyball defeated Little Falls 3-2 (24-26, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, 15-10) in a non-division match at home on Saturday, January 10. Chloe Jubar served for a rally in the first set, helping the Hawkeyes come back from a 24-20 deficit.

The Hawkeyes swept New York Mills 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-19) in a non-division match on Monday, January 12. Jubar and Carlotta Falso recorded eight kills each.

Undefeated Division II rival Mount Markham swept Cooperstown 3-0 (25-18, 25-8, 25-15) on Friday, January 16. Hayden Merwin had eight assists and two aces.

Jubar recorded seven kills, three blocks and an ace in Cooperstown’s 3-0 sweep (25-14, 25-23, 25-17) of Sherburne-Earlville on Saturday, January 17. Falso had six kills and three aces. Mia Pelcer added four aces and six kills. The Hawkeyes fell to 9-2 for the season and 3-2 in their division. They will face S-E for a rematch after press time on Tuesday, January 20.