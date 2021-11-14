Cooperstown Comes out to

Celebrate Boys Soccer Team

Main Street was the place to be this evening a little around 4 p.m. as the Cooperstown community celebrated the Cooperstown Boys Varsity Soccer team. Cooperstown, Fly Creek, fire department and emergency squads as well as the county Sheriff were all represented in the parade carrying the boys on a circuit down Chestnut St., Main Street, and River Street.

Braving the chilly weather and a delay caused by an afternoon thunderstorm to play in the NYS final 4, the boys nevertheless met a staunch opponen in the Alexander Hamilton boys soccer team and were defeated 4-0.