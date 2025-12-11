TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12

Unadilla Holiday Parade

CHRISTMAS—6 p.m.; line-up at 5 p.m. Holiday parade, tree lighting, Santa, food and refreshments. Parade down Main Street to events held on the Village Lawn, Unadilla.

POSITIVITY—8:30-9:30 a.m. “Fill Your Cup Friday.” Start the day with positive connections and camaraderie, share something positive, discuss action items to create positive change in our communities, enjoy a cup of coffee, and more. Presented via Zoom by the Otsego County Conservation Association. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/fill-your-cup-friday-5

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

GENTLE YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

MUSEUM—11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Community Days.” Food drive; free admission. Activities for children, then curator exhibit tours at 3 p.m. Continues on 12/13. Yager Museum of Art and Culture, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and wild rice casserole, beets, broccoli, and Jell-O. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

HOLIDAYS—Noon to 2 p.m. “Homemade Holidays: Creative Gift Wrapping.” Free. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/homemade-holidays-gift-wrap

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateAutumn2025/OpenStudio4Weeks

HOLIDAYS—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

CHRISTMAS—4 p.m. “Victorian Candlelight Christmas Tour.” Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/events2025

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring Wassail Nights in the Bump Tavern and the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

HOLIDAYS—5-8 p.m. “The Gatehouse Holiday Party.” Holiday jazz music, ugly Christmas Sweater Contest, raffle, holiday magic and more. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2060637458041899

HOLIDAYS—5-7 p.m. Visit with Santa at his cottage. Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1277701704396604&set=a.351003520399765

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Drive/walk through Santa’s village, featuring Santa’s hut, a kissing bridge, hot cocoa bar, village bakery and candy shop, make-your-own ornament store and more. Continues 6-8 p.m. on 12/13, 12/19, 12/20, 12/21, 12/22 and 12/23. Otsego County Fair, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1393773406087199&set=a.489324959865386

CHRISTMAS—6 p.m. “A Celtic Christmas.” Presented by the Iona Dance Troupe. The Worcester Wieting Theatre, 169 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=772391839149756&set=a.146799495042330

PARTY—7-10 p.m. “Karaoke Dance Party.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Free admission with non-perishable food donation, unwrapped new toy donation or monetary donation. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1545244096513069/?rdid=72OZOPWQqFTKPXPK&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1FymM7fWQp%2F#

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Hello Dolly!” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 12/13 and at 3 p.m. on 12/14. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

