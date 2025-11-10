TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Cooperstown Veterans on Parade

VETERANS—11 a.m. Cooperstown Veterans Day Parade. Veterans march up Main Street to the World War I memorial on Pine Street. Starts at The Veterans Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown.

VETERANS DAY

FREE FISHING DAY—All day. Anyone aged 16+ is welcome to fish New York State waterways. No license required. Other fishing regulations apply. https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/free-fishing-day-in-new-york-state-3/

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the SUNY Delhi Outdoor Education Center, 19692 State Highway 28, Delhi. Contact hike leader Don Thomases, (607) 287-9690 or https://susqadk.org/

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 547-4232 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

ENTREPRENEURSHIP—6 p.m. “Starting A Small Business.” Free; registration required. Continues 11/13 and 11/18. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1137408558527817&set=a.418484840420196

FIGURE DRAWING—6:30 p.m. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 483-8432 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

