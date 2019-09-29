Cooperstown Communes At 8th Annual Harvest Feast

SUNNY EVERY YEAR, ORGANIZER SAYS

Dolores Wharton, left in top photo, and Elma Del Rosario each recognized a kindred spirit in the other late this afternoon at Cooperstown’s eighth annual Community Harvest Dinner: Both were wearing MIT gear. (In the background is Dolores’ husband, retired SUNY chancellor Clifton R. Wharton Jr.) Again this year, Main Street was closed off between Fair and Lake streets and 200-300 people participated in the Village of Cooperstown’s annual pot-luck supper. One of the original organizers, Rebecca Weil, credited MJ Harris of Fly Creek with coming up with the idea, and there MJ was (inset photo), a few steps away, chatting with Bertine McKenna, the retired Bassett CFO. Weil said the weather’s been great all eight years; only once was it a little chilly, although sunny. She also reported that eight youngsters who have helped set up tables in the middle of the street for the past eight years were here again, but preparing to graduate from CCS next June – the end of an era. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)