Cooperstown Construction Due For Completion Friday 05/11/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Doubleday, Downtown Upgrades Near Done Cooperstown Construction Due For Completion Friday Upstate Companies' John Rupert, Binghamton, was completes the wiring this afternoon at "The Light" in downtown Cooperstown, where a decades-old traffic setup is expected to be replaced with a 21st-century state-of-the-art apparatus in the next couple days. All construction work downtown — it includes renovation of the century-old Doubleday Field grandstand and a reconfiguration and repaving of the Doubleday parking lot — is, by contract, supposed to by completed by May 15, this Friday. Some of the immediacy has gone out of the deadline, since it was tied to the Hall of Fame Classic game, which has now been cancelled, but Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch expects the work will be completed on schedule. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)