Cooperstown Distillery Plans To Double In Size 03/25/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Cooperstown Distillery Plans To Double In Size Gene Marra, proprietor, Cooperstown Distillery, explained his plan to double the size of his distillery and add as many as 10 full-time jobs. The expansion, from 3,500 square feet to 7,500, including second floor production space. Marra, along with partner Andrew Gilcrest and Jody Zakrevsky, CEO, asked for "pre-pre-approval" from the Village in hopes that they would assist him in applying for a $60,000 grant to create jobs for "low-to-moderate income level" employees, meaning that the jobs created do not require a college degree. The board agreed to support the project, and asked him to give them a project outline to begin the application process. (Libby Cudmore/AllOTSEGO.com)