By: Jim Kevlin  03/18/2020  5:16 pm
CORONAVIRUS EDITION

Cooperstown Distillery

To Manufacture, Give

Away Hand Sanitizer

CORONAVIRUS EDITION

Cooperstown Distillery

To Manufacture, Give

Away Hand Sanitizer

Cooperstown Distillery proprietor Gene Marra unveils the “Cooper’s Clean” label. Distiller Daran Bottger looks on. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

COOPERSTOWN – Gene Marra, the entrepreneurial founder of Cooperstown Distillery, has found a need and plans to fill it.
Hand sanitizers.

He’s ordered 200 four-ounce bottle – they arrived today – and plans to fill it with a 160-percent alcohol
mixture. “Essentially vodka,” he said.

On Friday, he should be distributing them at no cost and see how it goes.

And the producer of Cooper’s Legacy Bourbon has come up with a logical name: Cooper’s Clean.

