Cooperstown Distillery To Manufacture, Give Away Hand Sanitizer

CORONAVIRUS EDITION

COOPERSTOWN – Gene Marra, the entrepreneurial founder of Cooperstown Distillery, has found a need and plans to fill it.

Hand sanitizers.

He’s ordered 200 four-ounce bottle – they arrived today – and plans to fill it with a 160-percent alcohol

mixture. “Essentially vodka,” he said.

On Friday, he should be distributing them at no cost and see how it goes.

And the producer of Cooper’s Legacy Bourbon has come up with a logical name: Cooper’s Clean.