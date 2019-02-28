Cooperstown Farmers Market Profiled In Country Folks Magazine

Cooperstown Farmers Market

Profiled In ‘Country Folks’

COOPERSTOWN – The Cooperstown Farmers Market was profiled in the most recent issue of Country Folks Magazine, a weekly regional agricultural industry magazine for the East Coast.

A story by Troy Bishopp highlighted the market’s history, the winter market and profiles market manager Josie Maroney, calling her “a youthful, exuberant, passionate leader.”

“For baseball fans, opera singers, tourists and local residents, the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market hits a home run in the local food field of dreams – even in winter” wrote Bishopp.

The Cooperstown Farmers Market was also named to the 2019 Class of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame.