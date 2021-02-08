Cooperstown Library Seeks New Director

Veteran David Kent Plans To Retire

COOPERSTOWN – The Cooperstown Village Library is seeking a “chief visionary and leader” to succeed David Kent, who is retiring after 22 years as director of the library at 22 Main St.

The library board hopes to have a new director in place by this spring, according to the announcement on the library Facebook page.

Kent originally moved to Cooperstown from Palo Alto, Calif., he told mediashift.com, to be near the National Baseball Hall of Fame library. Instead of joining the Hall, he got a job in the local library, eventually rising to director on his predecessor’s retirement.