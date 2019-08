COOPERSTOWN – After brisk debate, the Village Board a few minutes ago stood by the decision to fly the Pride Flag during the month of June with the Stars & Stripes on the flagpole at Main and Pioneer streets.

Against the advice of Village Attorney Martin Tillapaugh, they approved a policy on flags. And they approved flying the POW-MIA flag on the Main-Pioneer flagpole during Novembers, POW-MIA month, “in perpetuity.”