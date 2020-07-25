By: Jim Kevlin  07/25/2020  12:25 pm
Cooperstown Village Board Planning To Go Live Again

 07/25/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Cooperstown Village Board

Planning To Go Live Again

COOPERSTOWN – For the first time in months, the Village Board will convene in person at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the ballroom at Village Hall, with limited public attendance allowed subject to 6 feet of social distancing.

A staff member will be outside the Fair Street entrance to advise members of the public when capacity is reached. The Main Street entrance will not be open.  Masks will be required to be worn for those who wish to attend.

The meeting will also be broadcast on Facebook.  A link may be founded at www.cooperstownny.org

