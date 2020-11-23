Cooperstown Village Board Returns To Virtual Meetings

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Citing the rising COVID numbers around the county, the Cooperstown Village Board this evening voted 6-0 to return to meeting over Zoom, beginning at its Dec. 28 meeting.

“I know members who feel that, with the increase in cases, would like to return to virtual meetings for now,” said Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch.

“I am also in favor of virtual meetings,” added Trustee Joe Membrino.

Trustee Richard Sternberg was not present at the meeting, but he emailed the mayor last week asking for such a change.

The meetings, which have been held in the ballroom at 22 Main St., are socially distanced, and masks are worn throughout. They will continue to be live-streamed on the Village’s YouTube page.