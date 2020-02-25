Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Cooperstown’s Clergy Burns Palms For Lent Cooperstown’s Clergy Burns Palms For Lent 02/25/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People ASHES FOR TOMORROW’S CEREMONIES Cooperstown’s Clergy Burns Palms For Lent “In recognition of our common Christian heritage,” Cooperstown’s clergy gathered at noon today on the steps of St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Catholic Church to burn palms saved from last year’s Palm Sunday. The ashes will be used tomorrow at Ash Wednesday services that signal the start of Lent, the season of repentance leading up to Easter. From left are Father Dane Boston, Christ Episcopal; Connie and Deacon Randy Velez, St. Mary’s; the Rev. Sharon Rankins Burd, Fly Creek UM; Pastor Joe Perdue, Cooperstown Baptist; St. Mary’s Administrator Karen Walker; Kieran Andrews, representing First Presbyterian, and Frank Liberati, St. Mary’s caretaker. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)