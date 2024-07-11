The Cooperstown Central School Class of 2024 top students are, clockwise from top left, Cate Bohler, Margaret Raffo, Punya Phaugat and Onyx Loewenguth. (Photo courtesy of Cooperstown Central School)

Cooperstown’s ‘Fab Four’ Share Their Insights upon Graduation

By ARYA PATEL

COOPERSTOWN

On Sunday, June 23, Cooperstown Central School held its annual graduation.

Amongst the class of 2024, the top four individuals who maintained the highest grade point averages throughout their high school careers were given the opportunity to speak to those gathered.

Margaret Raffo, Punya Phaugat, Onyx Loewenguth, and Cate Bohler shared inspiring words with faculty, staff, family, friends and beloved peers.

According to the quartet, many teachers helped them achieve their goals, both inside and outside of the classroom.

Valedictorian Raffo said Amy Parr, a science teacher who was also awarded the yearbook dedication from the Class of 2024, has “inspired us to take charge in changing the world.”

Salutatorian Phaugat said all of the staff at Cooperstown has helped her throughout the years, but in her personal experiences, “Mrs. Hitchcock was super welcoming and Mrs. Pindar was especially supportive, even after you’re done with her classes.”

Michelle Hitchcock is the school librarian, and assists students from grades seven through 12. Jennifer Pindar is a high school history teacher as well as coach of the girls varsity soccer team.

When questioned about some of her favorite teachers, Bohler said, “Mrs. Pudlewski and Mr. Brotherton, for giving me perspective on not just their respective fields of teaching—English and history—but the world in general. Learning is not confined to the classroom and it certainly is not defined by lectures and tests.”

Chalya Pudlewski has moved away, but John Brotherton continues to make a difference in CCS students’ lives as a middle school history teacher.

Having taken part in many extracurricular and sports teams, Raffo said some of her favorite memories involve sports teams, and the people and memories she has met and created along the way. Many others in the Class of 2024 shared similar experiences.

Raffo, Phaugat and Bohler all gave different insights and perspectives on high school, and offered advice for those already in high school, and for those who are rising to the high-school level.

Phaugat said, “Don’t take yourself too seriously, and try to build good study habits for college.”

Raffo commented, “Take advantage of every opportunity. Don’t be afraid to get involved with new activities.”

Lastly, Bohler said, “Growing up is hard, but it’s necessary for who we will be. High school is not easy, but what we learn is invaluable in innumerable ways.”

These students reinforced to those rising in the ranks behind them how valuable their time is during these high school years, and how much room there is to learn and grow.

Congratulations to the Class of 2024 and good luck for the future!

Arya Patel is a rising junior at Cooperstown Central School.