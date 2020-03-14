By: Jim Kevlin  03/14/2020  5:19 pm
Corned Beef, Cabbage Served Until 7 P.M.

TAKE OUT, SIT DOWN AVAILABLE

Corned Beef, Cabbage

Served Until 7 P.M.

Once you’ve ordered the corned beef and cabbage for an annual St. Patty’s Day feast, what do you do? At St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Church Hall in Cooperstown, it’s being served until 7 p.m., with due precautions. As usual, the Hogan family is hard at work, dad Jim, mom Pat and twins Chris and Tom. At left, Ellen Pernat helps serve. At right Jim Renckens had driven down from Canadarago Lake with wife Polly for the takeout option. In addition to takeout, tables, spread apart, are available for sit down.  St. Patrick’s Day, of course, is Tuesday the 17th. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

