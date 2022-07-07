Corning Glass comes to Cooperstown

Corning Glass brings ‘mobile hotshop’ to Fenimore

Photo courtesy of Corning Museum of Glass

Celebrating the summer exhibition Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water, the Corning Museum of Glass brings its Mobile Hotshop to Fenimore Art Museum July 11-17 for free, outdoor demonstrations of complex hot-glassmaking techniques.

Each day find free outdoor demonstrations of complex hot-glassmaking techniques, every 45 minutes from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., featuring exciting sessions such as You Design It; We Make It! and Don’t Try This At Home. There’s also a free demonstration for kids at 11:15 a.m. — all on the Museum’s front lawn.

Delve deeper into glassmaking with a special “Beyond the Bench” tour. Corning glass makers will lead daily tours of the Unmasking Venice exhibition to discuss pieces of Venetian glass on display, followed by a demonstration at the Hotshop showing how those particular objects were created. The “Beyond the Bench” tour takes place at 4:00 p.m. each day (July 11-17). Registration required. Cost: $10 for museum members and $12 for non-members. Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information or go directly to Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Visitors to the Mobile Hotshop’s free demonstrations will receive a $5.00 discount off regular adult admission to Fenimore Art Museum. View the permanent collections and six current exhibitions including Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water, Al Hirschfeld: Caricaturist to the Stars, North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent—Photographs by Denis Defibaugh, and Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies. Fenimore offers free museum admission for ages 19 and under.

The Mobile Hotshop takes the live glassmaking experience on the road, bringing the artistry and education of glassmaking beyond the walls of The Corning Museum of Glass – to the public, the design community, and museums worldwide. The Hotshop uses unique glassmaking equipment to recreate a state-of-the-art studio environment. At venues around the world, in conjunction with exhibitions, events, and art and design initiatives, the museum’s gaffers demonstrate complex hot glassmaking techniques.