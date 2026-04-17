Among other business conducted at its April 7 meeting, the Oneonta Common Council formally approved the creation of the zoning administration role, replacing vacant positions within the Planning and Development Department.

Oneonta Common Council Approves Airport Cost Increase, Purchase of New-Used Fire Truck

By BRANDON RAUL RAMIREZ

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

Oneonta’s Common Council met on Tuesday, April 7 for its first meeting of the month, with representatives advancing a wide range of fiscal, infrastructure, and administrative actions while also recognizing local service and community leadership.

Council members addressed maintenance needs at the Albert S. Nader Regional Airport, voting to slightly increase the budget for the reconstruction of the airport terminal’s access road. The council had previously authorized up to $200,000.00 for the road work in December 2025. City Administrator Greg Mattice reported that the city later secured an independent fee assessment costing $3,135.00. The assessment confirmed the $200,000.00 total capital budget estimate to be appropriate.

The evening’s council vote increased the project’s budget to a not-to-exceed amount of $203,135.00. An additional $5,079.00 in funding is coming from the Airport Capital Improvement Projects Reserve. Officials plan to include the added amount as part of the city’s FAA grant application, which they hope will offset the extra local costs.

Public safety spending was another major focus of the meeting. Council members took steps toward upgrading the City of Oneonta Fire Department’s fire fleet, authorizing officials to explore the purchase of “a used fire apparatus,” also described as “a classic pumper” style fire truck. The council approved a measure allowing City Administrator Mattice, Fire Chief Brian Knapp and Finance Director Virginia Lee to negotiate terms to secure a vehicle, if a suitable option becomes available.

At a Finance and Human Resources Committee meeting the previous week, Oneonta Fire Chief Knapp identified a 2018 model fire truck from Oregon that the department was hoping to purchase for around $600,000.00.

The authorization includes a spending cap of $750,000.00, with any final purchase still requiring full council approval. City officials emphasized that funding would come from the unrestricted general fund balance, preserving the city’s existing $500,000.00 public safety reserve that has already been appointed for a future new fire truck purchase.

Leaders also pointed to the broader rationale behind the decision, noting that replacing aging units—particularly trucks dating back to 2001 and 2008—could improve reliability and reduce rising maintenance costs. Purchasing a used vehicle at roughly half the cost of a new apparatus was described as a strategic move, especially given long manufacturing delays and high national demand for fire equipment.

As part of the consent agenda, the council unanimously approved the appointment of four new commissioners to various city boards and commissions. Those appointments were: Meghan Harrington to the Board of Assessment Review; John Lyman to the Civil Service Commission; Jonathan Brown to the Parks and Recreation Commission; and Arthur Rorick to the Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals. The appointees included a mix of younger residents and a Hartwick College student, reflecting an ongoing effort to broaden civic participation and ensure representation from a range of age groups and backgrounds.

City Administrator Mattice provided a detailed financial and operational update, outlining both near‑term project costs and longer‑term planning considerations. Officials noted the budget for the upcoming year is $6.3 million. Departmental updates covered curbside collection operations, seasonal tree maintenance and multiple capital improvement projects moving forward in 2026.

Among those capital projects is the Washington Street water and sewer main replacement, which is expected to begin after Memorial Day. The work is part of the city’s ongoing infrastructure investment program aimed at upgrading aging underground utilities and minimizing emergency repairs.

Committee reports highlighted continued efforts to improve quality of life, city planning and administrative efficiency. The council formally approved the creation of the zoning administration role, replacing vacant positions within the Planning and Development Department. Officials emphasized that the restructuring would be budget‑neutral while improving responsiveness to zoning issues and reducing reliance on outside consultants for routine land‑use matters.

The April 7 meeting opened with remarks from Mayor Daniel Buttermann honoring William Denny as “April Veteran of the Month.” A Navy veteran who served from 1951-1955 during the Korean War, Denny was recognized for both his military service and continued contributions to the community. Officials encouraged residents to attend the Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center’s monthly veteran’s luncheons held at the Armory, 4 Academy Street. The next free lunch is on Tuesday, May 5 at 11 a.m.

Kaytee Lipari Shue, 4th Ward council member, concluded the meeting with an acknowledgement of the Oneonta Woman Trailblazer Awards, which honored Michelle Catan and Kelsey Rockefeller at a ceremony on Wednesday, March 25.

The Common Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at City Hall. The next meeting will be held on April 21.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.