Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › County Health Department Injects 200 With Vaccine County Health Department Injects 200 With Vaccine 01/29/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People County Health Department Injects 200 With Vaccine Jan Gibson of Cooperstown was one of 200 people in the 1B (over 65) group that received inoculations against the COVID-19 virus today at the county Health Department at The Meadows Complex, Town of Middlefield. Deputy Director Kim Schlosser, who administers Gibson’s shot, said her department has received and administered 1,000 injections in the past two weeks. Efforts seem to be gaining traction in the county, with Bassett Hospital giving 300 shots at a clinic in the Clark Sports Center Saturday. Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs and state sites at SUNY Polytechnic, Utica, and elsewhere are also giving vaccinations. Register required through through individual websites. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)