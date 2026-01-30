County Issues Code Blue Preparations for Extreme Cold Weather This Weekend

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Board of Representatives issued a press release today, January 30, in anticipation of extreme cold weather this weekend that may endanger the county’s unhoused population.

According to officials, “Code Blue” is the name of the county-administered program that helps individuals or families experiencing homelessness. Otsego County provides shelter for individuals who are unhoused when the temperature or wind chill falls below 32 degrees.

A warming station at 291 Chestnut Street, run by Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties, is open on Code Blue-qualifying nights from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. the next morning. Due to the current extreme temperatures, however, officials said the warming station opened at 11 a.m. today, January 30, and will remain open the entire weekend until Monday morning, February 2.

If individuals are looking for overnight accommodations and the warming station is over capacity, they will be given a motel room paid for with Code Blue funding, officials said.

During the day, unhoused individuals can also seek shelter at the county buildings located at 197 Main Street, Cooperstown and at 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown.

In addition to the warming station and county building daytime “warm rooms,” Otsego County has arranged for and continues to have available motel rooms for any individuals experiencing homelessness, officials reiterated.

Those aware of an unhoused person who needs shelter this weekend can contact the Otsego County Department of Social Services at (607) 547-1700 during normal business hours or, after hours, call (607) 547-1697.

The National Call Center for Homeless Veterans can also be reached 24/7 at 1-877-424-3838 to assist unhoused veterans or any veteran at risk of homelessness or in need of shelter.