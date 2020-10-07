County Sales-Tax Loss Largest Across NY State

‘Baseball, College Students’ Among Culprits

COOPERSTOWN – Only two counties in New York State saw their sales tax drop in the most recent report – Hamilton in the Adirondacks and Otsego, county Treasurer Allen Ruffles reported to the county Board of Representatives this morning,.

“It was very disheartening,” said Ruffles.

The latest sales tax payment from Albany was $736,000, down 19 percent over 2019, the largest drop in the state, he reported.

The cancellation of the youth baseball camps’ seasons was a reason, of course, but on a question from county Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield, Ruffles acknowledged SUNY Oneonta sending its students home added to the hit.

“Baseball, boating, hiking and college students,” the treasurer said, ticking off the reasons for the drop.