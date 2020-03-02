By: Libby Cudmore  03/02/2020  11:49 am
County Worker Charged With Touching Child

County Worker Charged

With Child Endangerment

UNADILLA – An Otsego County case worker was charged with forcible touching and child endangerment after an incident in January, according to state police.

Robert J. Horan, 55, Unadilla, was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Forcible Touching, after an investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred in a Unadilla home. According to state police, Horan was not in the home as part of his official capacity with the county.

Horan was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on April 13.

