County’s Lutherans Cancel Services Through March 31

ONEONTA – The Rev. Paul Messner, pastor of Otsego County’s three Lutheran congregations, announced a few minutes ago church services will be cancelled through the end of March.

“Many of our members at the Sunday liturgy are age 60 and older,” Messner wrote. “People in this age group have been designated as persons at higher risk, as well as those who are vulnerable for health reasons.

“It is our responsibility to care for them and for all our members in every possible way. This is one of those ways,” he wrote.

He joined the Cooperstown Baptist Church, where Pastor Joe Perdue announced this morning that Sunday services will be cancelled for the next two weeks.

Pastor Messner is shepherd of Church of the Atonement, Oneonta; the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hartwick Seminary, and St. Matthew’s in Laurens.