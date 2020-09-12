COVID Outbreak Stays On Campus, DOH Chief Reports

SUNY Tally, 671; In County, 7

Cases Surfaced In Same Period

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – The “large outbreak” of COVID-19 at SUNY Oneonta has not spread to the community, according to county Public Health Director Heidi Bond, in reporting eight new cases on Friday.

That is on a par with seven reported Thursday and seven reported, Wednesday, down from the dozens of cases being reported daily last week.

With 671 total cases related to the SUNY Oneonta outbreak, Bond said, “there is still no evidence of ongoing community spread.”

She continued, “We have received seven confirmed cases in Otsego County residents over the past 18 days, this is very similar to the weekly number reported over the past several months.

She said her department will continue to “very closely” monitor and situation on and off campus.

Here are the total numbers she reported Friday:

• 831 total confirmed cases

• 671 confirmed cases linked to SUNY Oneonta (students or close contacts of students)

• 11 confirmed cases in Hartwick College students. (Hartwick spokesman David Lubell reported today that Friday’s total on-campus cases there remain at 11, as they have for the past week; nine of those cases are active.)

• 166 active cases currently residing in the county

• No hospitalizations, (as has been the case despite the 671 SUNY Oneonta cases that erupted after students returned the weekend of Aug. 21-23.)

• 207 individuals tested yesterday