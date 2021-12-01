COVID update December 1, 2021

COVID cases are steadily increasing in Otsego County with 77 new cases reported today, 8 hospitalizations, and 2 new deaths, according to the Otsego County Department of Health.

There are 267 active cases in the county currently.

Otsego County is considered an area of high community transmission. The CDC and DOH recommend wearing masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Update: According to an Otsego County DOH press release, 22 of the 77 new cases were from November 18 to November 28, originated in nursing homes, and were not previously reported to the DOH.