By: Reporter  01/04/2022  10:36 am
COVID Update for January 3

The latest information from the Otsego County Health Department shows:

398  active cases

81  new cases

7  hospitalized

0  new deaths reported

12 percent  seven-day average percentage positive

Otsego County and all of New York State remains under an indoor-mask mandate from Governor Kathy Hochul, with exceptions under certain conditions when proof of vaccination is required for entry to an indoor public facility. Read more about New York State’s mask requirement at this link.

