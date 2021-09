STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

One new death has been reported in Otsego County, according to the Otsego County Department of Health (DOH).

As of Friday, Sept. 17, there are a total of 166 active cases with 13 reported today.

The DOH encourages those who haven’t been vaccinated yet to get vaccinated as it is the most effective way to combat the COVID virus.