Cuomo: COVID ‘Predominantly  As Issue In NYC’

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Saturday, May 2
Cuomo: COVID
‘Predominantly
An Issue In NYC’
Otsego Region’s Infection
Rate 2.7%; Statewide, 12.3%
QUEENS – Statewide, the Cuomo Administration has administered 15,000 test for antibodies, and has seen the coronavirus infection rate for the whole state drop from 14 percent to 12.3 percent, the governor said at today’s briefing.
“Statewide, you see it’s basically flat,” he said. “This is predominantly an issue for New York City, then Long Island, then the northern suburbs, then the rest of the state.” although it has been “problematic” in the Buffalo area.
In the state’s Mohawk Valley region, which includes Otsego County, 2.7 percent of antibody tests were positive. This means those individuals have been exposed to the virus, but don’t necessarily have the disease.
That compares to 12.3 percent statewide, and 19.9 percent in New York City, according to figures Governor Cuomo released today at his daily briefing.
Since the Mohawk Valley includes the City of Utica, it is likely positive-antibody testing in Otsego County even lower.
“If somebody has antibodies, it means that that person was infected,” Cuomo said. “That’s what the antibody test does for you. It tells you that that person was infected. They’ve now recovered so that they have antibodies.”
The governor also announced the state will distribute another 7 million masks statewide and $25 million to food banks statewide.