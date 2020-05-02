Cuomo: COVID ‘Predominantly  As Issue In NYC’

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Saturday, May 2

Otsego Region’s Infection

Rate 2.7%; Statewide, 12.3%

QUEENS – Statewide, the Cuomo Administration has administered 15,000 test for antibodies, and has seen the coronavirus infection rate for the whole state drop from 14 percent to 12.3 percent, the governor said at today’s briefing.

“Statewide, you see it’s basically flat,” he said. “This is predominantly an issue for New York City, then Long Island, then the northern suburbs, then the rest of the state.” although it has been “problematic” in the Buffalo area. In the state’s Mohawk Valley region, which includes Otsego County, 2.7 percent of antibody tests were positive. This means those individuals have been exposed to the virus, but don’t necessarily have the disease.

That compares to 12.3 percent statewide, and 19.9 percent in New York City, according to figures Governor Cuomo released today at his daily briefing.