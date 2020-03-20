CUOMO ORDERS ‘NON-ESSENTIAL’ BUSINESS  SHUT

Cutoff Set For 8 p.m. Sunday;

Soldiers, Police May Enforce It

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – The County of Otsego is seeking, first, to understand today’s “New York State on PAUSE” executive order directing a wide range of businesses to close by 8 p.m. Sunday and, second, to helpfully collaborate where it can.

That was the message that county board Chair Dave Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield, and Allen Ruffles, who chairs the county’s Emergency Task Force, delivered after this afternoon’s twice-daily task force meeting ended shortly before 4 p.m.

As of 3 p.m. today, no Coronavirus virus case had yet surfaced in the county, Bliss said.

In announcing the “New York State On PAUSE” today, Governor Cuomo said that, if necessary, the state National Guard and state police would be used to enforce the closures, but Bliss and Ruffles said they had received no direction in that regard.

They referred people to the Empire State Development Corp. website to determine what businesses are exempt from the directive to close, and have directed that a link be placed on the county’s home page, www.otsegocounty.com

Bliss and Ruffles also reported: