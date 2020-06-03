Cuomo Permits Outdoor Seating At NY Restaurants

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Wednesday, June 3

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today announced outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted in Otsego County and communities in the seven economic development communities that have entered Phase Two of NY Forward.

Outdoor dining can begin tomorrow in Otsego’s Mohawk Valley region, and also the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York.

Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.

Cuomo also announced that Erie County is now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care. The Governor previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term, and a total of 52 counties can now resume elective surgeries (4 counties do not have hospitals).