GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING, SATURDAY, 4/11
Cuomo Provides Citizens
Free Lawyers During Crisis
ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today announced a partnership with the state Court System to create a pro bono network of volunteer lawyers to provide New Yorkers with free legal assistance.
The idea is to handle a surge in legal matters resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic fallout.
Volunteers will begin to receive training and start offering assistance next week. Lawyers interested in volunteering can sign up at www.nysba.org/covidvolunteer.
The governor also issued a letter calling on the U.S. Treasury to ensure New Yorkers do not have their stimulus payments frozen by banks or seized by creditors as soon as they arrive.