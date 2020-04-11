By: Jim Kevlin  04/11/2020  7:19 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsCuomo Provides Citizens Free Lawyers During Crisis

Cuomo Provides Citizens Free Lawyers During Crisis

 04/11/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING, SATURDAY, 4/11

Cuomo Provides Citizens

Free Lawyers During Crisis

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today announced a partnership with the state Court System to create a pro bono network of volunteer lawyers to provide New Yorkers with free legal assistance.

The idea is to handle a surge in legal matters resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic fallout.

Volunteers will begin to receive training and start offering assistance next week. Lawyers interested in volunteering can sign up at www.nysba.org/covidvolunteer.

Cuomo also confirmed 9,946 more coronavirus cases in New York State, bringing the statewide total to 180,458.  There were new cases in 49 counties, including two in Otsego County for a total of 43.

The governor also issued a letter calling on the U.S. Treasury to ensure New Yorkers do not have their stimulus payments frozen by banks or seized by creditors as soon as they arrive.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.