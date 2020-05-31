Cuomo Shifts Focus To Riots: ‘Real Issue Is Racism’ In Nation

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Sunday, May 31

In his coronavirus briefing today, Governor Cuomo announced dentists may now open their offices statewide.

ALBANY – On his 80th day of daily briefings, Governor Cuomo today shifted the topic from the receding pandemic threat to the riots that grew out of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Saying “the real issue is racism in our country,” the governor:

• called for standardized police misconduct policies across America.

• said federal and state governments should pass laws requiring police misconduct investigations be conducted by independent, outside agencies – not by local prosecutors.

• called on the federal government to define excessive force by a police officer by one standard all across the nation.

• advocated for the release of disciplinary records of officers who are accused of misconduct.

• argued every public school should provide the same level of funding for each child so there are not two education systems – one for the rich and one for the poor.

“The real issue is the continuing racism in this country and it is chronic and it is endemic and it is institutional and it speaks to a collective hypocrisy,” said Cuomo. “We’re very good in this country at telling other people how they should live their lives and how they should act, but we still discriminate on the basis of color of skin. That is the simple, painful truth – but this is a moment for truth.

“Our challenge today is to use this moment, use this energy constructively and demand real positive change. And articulate what the change is that we want. George Floyd must not have died in vain. Mr. Floyd’s killing must be a moment in which this nation actually learned and grew and progressed to make this place a better place.”

The Governor also asked Attorney General Letitia James to include last night’s protests and ongoing protests in her review of all actions and procedures used during recent protests.

At the request of local officials, the Governor deployed additional State Police officers to Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany in advance of planned protests in those cities. State Police are at the ready to help any other municipalities in need and the National Guard is on standby.