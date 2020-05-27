Cuomo, Trump To Meet Today At White House

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Tuesday, May 27

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo Tuesday announced the Mid-Hudson Region has met all seven metrics and could begin Phase One of reopening, joining the Capital Region, Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions, which includes Otsego County.

Long Island is still on track to reopen today, May 27, when their contact tracing operation comes online and if deaths continue to decline.

That would leave only New York City out of the un-PAUSE program.

The Governor also announced he will meet with President Trump in Washington D.C. today to discuss infrastructure projects that need federal approval, including the LaGuardia AirTrain, the Cross-Hudson Tunnels and the Second Avenue Subway expansion, to help supercharge the economy.

The Governor also announced the state will fast-track the construction of the new Empire Station at Penn and the new LaGuardia Airport while rail ridership and air traffic is down. To further jumpstart the economy, the state will work to increase low cost renewable power downstate and production upstate with building of new cross-state transmission cables; expedite a power cable from Canada to New York City and increase renewable energy resources.

The Governor also announced the state is continuing to direct resources and focus targeted efforts on reducing the spread of COVID-19 in lower-income and predominately minority neighborhoods in New York City that are most impacted by the COVID-19 virus and continue to see a disproportionately high number of new COVID cases every day. These efforts will help New York City meet the seven metrics required to begin reopening.