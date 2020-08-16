CV-S 14-Year-One Swims Otsego Lake

Feat Benefits Community Foundation

COOPERSTOWN – A five minutes past noon today, 20 friends and relatives helped Mina Aramini up onto the village docks after she swam the entire 9-mile length of Otsego Lake.

Mina, 14, a Cherry Valley-Springfield High School student, completed her swim in 4 hours and 39 minutes with her mother April paddling alongside in her kayak.

Mina dedicated her accomplishment to the Community Foundation of Otsego County. She is leaving open her GoFundMe page for any more contributions, but as of the time of her finish, she had raised $2,190 for the foundation.

According to Mina, “The water conditions were perfect. For the last two miles, I was completely focused on getting to the finish.”