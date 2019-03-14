David T. Evans, 76;Milford Man Retired From Springbrook

MILFORD – David T. Evans, 76, of Milford, who retired from Springbrook (Upstate Home for Children) after 25 years, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his home.

He was born Sept. 22, 1942, in Oneonta, the son of the late Glenn H. and Ruth (Martindale) Evans.

David worked at Gladding Del-Rey, the travel trailer maker in Oneonta, and then as a carpenter and roofer, and finally at Upstate Homes for Children (Springbrook) for 25 years until his retirement.

He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Whiting of Vacaville, California; stepson, George Roe and his fiancée, Melissa Holliday and their son, Dalton Roe; two nieces, Penny Briggs of East Meredith and Melissa Johnson who resides in Virginia; a nephew Billy Halstead of Davenport; an aunt Eloise Simonds of Oneonta and her son, Robert; as well as Fred and Wayne Packer, his close cousins.

David was predeceased by his lifelong partner, Phylis Roe; his father, Glenn Evans and mother, Ruth; stepmother, Marguerite “Peggy” Evans (Hines); son, Daniel Evans; and sister, Donna Lee Evans.

David’s life and memory were celebrated among many friends and family on Saturday, March 9. His remains will be spread in the summer to be reunited with his love, Phylis.

The residents of Milford will miss his laugh and sense of humor. Jackie’s Restaurant will have one less troublemaker to watch out for, and those who loved him will never forget the “Mayor of Tansey Hill.”

