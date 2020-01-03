Dawanda Davis, 79; Devout Methodist Moved To Richfield

RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Dawanda Jean Davis, 79, who moved here in 1991 from the Mohawk Valley, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning Jan. 2, 2020, in Bassett Hospital.

Dawanda was born on Oct. 15, 1940 in Mohawk, daughter of the late George F. and Vera J. Harter Schaeffer. She was raised in Mohawk and graduated from Mohawk High School with the Class of 1958.

During the 1960’s she was united in marriage to Donald Davis in Mohawk. He preceded her in death.

At one time, she worked for Brodsky Fabric Co. in Rochester before returning to Mohawk. In 1991, she moved to Richfield Springs and has there remained since. Mrs. Davis had a strong belief in God and was of the Methodist faith.

To all who knew her they will never forget what a caring, humble and generous lady. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley McConnell of Richfield Springs, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will take place later this spring in Lakeview Cemetery.

There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs, NY.