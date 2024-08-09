Dawgs’ Dramatics Continue, Knock Off Oneonta in Last At-Bat

By JOSH MCMULLEN

LITTLE FALLS

Drama and the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs seem to go hand in hand lately.

Once again and for the third time in four games, a Mohawk Valley player game up with a game-winning hit in the ninth. For the second time in three last-out games, it was the Oneonta Outlaws who came up on the short end on Tuesday, July 23, losing 2-1 on a Levi McAllister (/SUNY Albany) hit with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

The game stayed scoreless until the fifth, when the Outlaws got the first run on a sacrifice fly by Matt Carrera (Mount Sinai, NY/Hudson Valley CC). That hit would score his classmate at Hudson Valley Community College, Jeremy Taggart (Levittown, NY).

It would stay that way until the final swing in the bottom of the ninth. McAllister came in to pinch-hit with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and streaked a ball down the left field line to score pinch-runner TJ Schmalzle (Hawley, PA/Fairfield) and Ethan Pues (Plant City, FL/Hudson Valley CC) to get the last-out win.

Matt Bruno (Rumson, NJ/George Washington) got the win for Mohawk Valley (21-15). Brian Dengler (Hobart, NY/Russell Sage) was credited with the loss for Oneonta (15-17).

Josh McMullin is the official scorer/media representative for Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs.