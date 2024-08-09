Advertisement. Advertise with us

Dawgs’ Dramatics Continue, Knock Off Oneonta in Last At-Bat

By JOSH MCMULLEN
LITTLE FALLS

Drama and the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs seem to go hand in hand lately.

Once again and for the third time in four games, a Mohawk Valley player game up with a game-winning hit in the ninth. For the second time in three last-out games, it was the Oneonta Outlaws who came up on the short end on Tuesday, July 23, losing 2-1 on a Levi McAllister (/SUNY Albany) hit with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

The game stayed scoreless until the fifth, when the Outlaws got the first run on a sacrifice fly by Matt Carrera (Mount Sinai, NY/Hudson Valley CC). That hit would score his classmate at Hudson Valley Community College, Jeremy Taggart (Levittown, NY).

It would stay that way until the final swing in the bottom of the ninth. McAllister came in to pinch-hit with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and streaked a ball down the left field line to score pinch-runner TJ Schmalzle (Hawley, PA/Fairfield) and Ethan Pues (Plant City, FL/Hudson Valley CC) to get the last-out win.

Matt Bruno (Rumson, NJ/George Washington) got the win for Mohawk Valley (21-15). Brian Dengler (Hobart, NY/Russell Sage) was credited with the loss for Oneonta (15-17).

Josh McMullin is the official scorer/media representative for Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-05-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 5 Learn To Paint In Water Colors ART CLASS – 6-8 p.m. Learn “Water Color Fundamentals” with artist Emily Falco. Registration required. Class held Mondays through June 19. Cost, $90/non-member. Held in the studio behind the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit facebook.com/CANOneonta DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-02-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 2 Oneonta Outlaws Opening Game HOME OPENER – 7 p.m. Support local baseball team the Oneonta Outlaws at the first game of the season. The Outlaws will take on the Boonville Lumberjacks and it’s up to us the cheer them on. Arrive a little early for Happy Hour sponsored by Brewery Ommegang from 5-6 p.m. Admission, $5/adult. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Sacred Heart Hall, 27 Harper Street, Stamford. Register at redcrossblood.org…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-12-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 12 Oneonta Outlaws Home Game HOME GAME—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs, featuring happy hour before the game, 5-6 p.m. Portion of proceeds will support the Milford Little League. Admission, $5/adult. Held at Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com…