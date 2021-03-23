Dean Clarke, 37; Worked At Fly Creek Cider Mill

FLY CREEK – Dean Clarke, 37, a two-year employee at the Fly Creek Cider Mill, was welcomed into the heavenly kingdom on Friday, March 19 at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York after a valiant battle with HTLV-1 Lymphoma.

Dean was born Aug. 19, 1984, at Sixth Street in Kingston, Jamaica, to Marcia Henry and Devon Clarke. Together with his brother Jermaine they he grew up in a combined family of seven.

Thirteen years ago he fell in love with Kamesha Haynes and together they created a loving family including a son Odarie and Kamesha’s daughter, Saskia, whom he loved as his own.

Dean’s love of food led him to the International School of Culinary Arts in Runaway Bay. After schooling he applied his trade in his uncle’s Restaurant in St. Mary’s Parish, Jamaica. His passion for delivering healthy, flavorful food to hungry people led him to become a chef at B&E Catering.

Dean was encouraged to further his career abroad through the United States H-2B Visa Program. He discovered his second home with the Michaels Family at the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard in Upstate New York. The Mill’s foodservice outlet flourished with Dean’s help during his two years of service. Dean excelled at delivering quality meals with habitually great service, and the Michaels’ were grateful for his ever present upbeat personality, warmth, and drive to succeed.

Whether in Jamaica or Fly Creek, Dean was the consummate provider, always working hard to provide the best of care and future for his family. While culinary arts were his love, in his down time he also enjoyed music, billiards, and motorsports along with soccer and the occasional cricket game, and family trips to the beach.

Last spring after 12 years of Dean’s persistence and four proposals Kamesha finally said “yes” and after a year-long engagement the two officially tied the knot on June 8, 2020. The couple married in Kingston followed by a small gathering with every detail overseen by Dean. Within one week Dean returned to his Fly Creek home eager to engage another busy season.

Dean is remembered for his drive to provide for his family and his talent in preparing flavorful and creative foods enjoyed by everyone. Dean’s strength and determination kept him fighting his disease to the very end.

Dean is survived by his Kamesha Haynes Clarke, her daughter Saskia Waite and their son Odarie Clarke.

Dean was pre-deceased by his mother Marcia, his brother Jermaine, and one Uncle.

The family wishes to thank the oncology department at Strong Hospital/U of R, the Michaels Family, Fly Creek Cider Mill co-workers especially Nakheda and Daniel and the Fly Creek United Methodist Church community for all the love and support he and the family have received.

A walk-through visitation will be held at Fly Creek UMC on Friday, March 26 at 3pm. Contributions of support for the Clarke Family can be made in Dean’s name to the Fly Creek United Methodist Church, PO Box 128, Fly Creek, NY 13337.