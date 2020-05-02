Delaying Induction’20 Called ‘Shattering Blow’ In Today’s Daily News

Editor’s Note: Here’s an excerpt from today’s report in the New York Daily News on the Baseball Hall of Fame delaying this year’s induction.

COOPERSTOWN – This was supposed to be the big one, the grand slam of a doubleheader. Five years ago, Tim Gould started planning for it. This winter, Tim Haney began buying up wood and supplies in preparation and Art Boden was wondering how much staff he would need to handle it.

A year after huge crowds had descended on Cooperstown to see Mariano Rivera inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, they would have Derek Jeter, the last true crossover star that baseball has had, going into the Hall of Fame at the end of July.