01/11/2021
Delgado Among 200 Sponsoring Impeachment Bill

 01/11/2021

Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, today co-sponsored an article of impeachment against President Trump, citing incitement of insurrection.

The article of impeachment, authored by Reps. Cicilline, Raskin, and Lieu, has been co-sponsored by over 200 congressmen.

“On Jan. 6, the President incited a violent insurrection of the Capitol while Congress sought to uphold its constitutional duty to certify election results,” said Delgado.

“Today, I joined more than 200 of my colleagues in introducing an article of impeachment against President Trump. Protecting our democracy from ongoing threats requires swift action.”

