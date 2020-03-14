Delgado Among 363 Passing COVID-19 Bill

Measure Goes To Senate Monday

Last night, Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-NY, joined a majority in the House in voting to pass bipartisan legislation, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

“We must to do everything in our power to keep our communities safe, and we need to act now. Over the last week we have seen the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases increase in NY-19 and across the country,” Delgado said in a statement.

“I continue to work alongside our local officials and public health experts to coordinate resources during this pandemic.”

The vote was 363-40-1, and the Senate is expected to act on it Monday.

The bill increases access to Coronavirus tests, giving workers the ability to stay at home if they’re sick, and provides children and seniors with continued food during the crisis, the congressman said.

“This legislation is one of many needed actions to respond to this pandemic. The Senate and President must act swiftly – our communities cannot wait,” Delgado said.

This week, Rep. Delgado introduced the bipartisan Pandemic Response and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, to help prepare our communities for the economic impacts of the coronavirus, his office reported.

The bill would expand the menu of benefits available under federal Emergency Declarations to include critical nutrition assistance, unemployment assistance for unemployed and self-employed individuals, legal services, crisis counseling, and case management.