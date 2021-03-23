Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Delgado Briefs County On $1.9 Trillion Payout Delgado Briefs County On $1.9 Trillion Payout 03/23/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People 25 LOCAL OFFICIALS AT GATHERING Delgado Briefs County On $1.9 Trillion Payout Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, was at the County Office Building in Cooperstown this morning, briefing two dozen county and local officials on how they can spend the local share of the $1.9 trillion in the Heroes Act, which turned President Biden’s COVID stimulus plan into law. Among those at the meeting were, from left, Assistant County Treasurer Andrew Crisman, county board Chairman David Bliss, Delgado and County Treasurer Allen Ruffles. Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch represented the Village of Cooperstown, and Len Carson, the Oneonta mayoral candidate, attended in his capacity as a Common Council member. Originally, the state Association of Counties (NYSAC) estimated local governments would receive $23 million. Ruffles said the congressman affirmed that county government will received $11.5 million, as NYSAC reported, but allocations to the individual local governments are still being figured out. (Brian Pokorny photo)