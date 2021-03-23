By: Jim Kevlin  03/23/2021  12:47 pm
Delgado Briefs County On $1.9 Trillion Payout

25 LOCAL OFFICIALS AT GATHERING

Delgado Briefs County

On $1.9 Trillion Payout

Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, was at the County Office Building in Cooperstown this morning, briefing two dozen county and local officials on how they can spend the local share of the $1.9 trillion in the Heroes Act, which turned President Biden’s COVID stimulus plan into law. Among those at the meeting were, from left, Assistant County Treasurer Andrew Crisman, county board Chairman David Bliss, Delgado and County Treasurer Allen Ruffles. Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch represented the Village of Cooperstown, and Len Carson, the Oneonta mayoral candidate, attended in his capacity as a Common Council member. Originally, the state Association of Counties (NYSAC) estimated local governments would receive $23 million. Ruffles said the congressman affirmed that county government will received $11.5 million, as NYSAC reported, but allocations to the individual local governments are still being figured out. (Brian Pokorny photo)

