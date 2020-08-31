By: Jim Kevlin  08/31/2020  5:12 pm
Delgado Seeks Advice From Local Merchants

After Oneonta, He Visits Cooperstown

After stopping in Oneonta, U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-19, continued on to Cooperstown, where he canvased  Main Street with Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch and Village Trustees Cindy Falk and Richard Sternberg, asking business people about pandemic impacts on local business.  Here, he pauses at Kate’s Upstate, where he met with co-proprietor Jess Lanza, the new Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce president.  Delgado, a freshman, is being challenged by Republican Kyle Van De Water, a Dutchess County lawyer, in the Nov. 3 election.  (AllOTSEGO.com photo)

