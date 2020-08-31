Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Delgado Seeks Advice From Local Merchants Delgado Seeks Advice From Local Merchants 08/31/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People After Oneonta, He Visits Cooperstown Delgado Seeks Advice From Local Merchants After stopping in Oneonta, U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-19, continued on to Cooperstown, where he canvased Main Street with Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch and Village Trustees Cindy Falk and Richard Sternberg, asking business people about pandemic impacts on local business. Here, he pauses at Kate’s Upstate, where he met with co-proprietor Jess Lanza, the new Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce president. Delgado, a freshman, is being challenged by Republican Kyle Van De Water, a Dutchess County lawyer, in the Nov. 3 election. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)