Delgado Visits, Promises Funding, COVID Assistance

COOPERSTOWN – After visiting Otsego County government offices yesterday, Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, today issued a statement praising County Treasurer Allen Ruffles and Public Health Director Heidi Bond and calling for federal assistance to get through COVID challenges.

“I thank Treasurer Ruffles and Health Director Bond for their unrelenting work to maintain critical services and protect the public health of Otsego County residents,” said Delgado. “Counties like Otsego are ready, willing, and able to deliver vaccines. Passage of my bipartisan bill, the Direct Support for Communities Act, would ensure they have the resources required to vaccinate as many residents as possible safely and securely.”

Delgado’s Direct Support for Communities Act was included in two COVID-19 relief packages that passed the House in 2020. The bill would ensure that all communities, regardless of population size, receive direct federal funding to assist with lost revenues and other expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic. Rep. Delgado recently reintroduced the legislation and is urging its inclusion in the next COVID-19 relief package under the new administration.