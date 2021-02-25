Delgado Votes In Favor Of Debated Equality Act

Today, Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, voted to pass H.R. 5, the Equality Act, to ensure that all LGBTQ Americans are granted the full protections guaranteed by federal civil rights law.

The Equality Act extends anti-discrimination protections not just in the workplace, but in every place – in employment, education, access to credit, jury service, federal funding, housing, and public accommodations.

“Our LGBTQ neighbors, friends, and family deserve access to the same rights and protections as every other American,” said Delgado.

“For decades, activists and leaders have mobilized to advance justice and secure equality for the LGBTQ community in New York and across the county. Tonight, I voted to pass the Equality Act and end our nation’s shameful allowance of discrimination based on who folks are and who they love. This legislation makes our nation a more perfect union.”

The Equality Act amends existing federal civil rights laws to create a nationwide standard that explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity everywhere. The legislation enjoys the overwhelming support of the American people – 70 percent of whom favor the legislation’s vital protections – as well as robust support from the business community, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and hundreds of leading businesses and corporations that recognize that the strength of our economy and our society requires equal protection under the law.