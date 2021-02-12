Democratic Resolution Decrying Jan. 6 Attack Poised For Passage 3/3

Republican Resolution, That Also

Decries Riots, May Be Languishing

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Both Late Resolution G and Late Resolution H may become the position of the county Board of Representatives.

But H, the Democratic resolution, which decried the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but didn’t mention summer-long riots in U.S. cities, currently has a better chance of becoming board policy.

Meg Kennedy, who is the county board’s sole Conservative Party member, representing Hartwick, Milford and New Lisbon, voted for both resolutions at the Feb. 3 county board meeting, and could be the deciding vote when the board next meets March 3.

“I don’t see why there can’t be two resolutions,” said Rep. Andrew Stammel, D-Oneonta, who sponsored H.

The resolutions spurred an hour-long debate.

G, sponsored by Republicans Ed Frazier, Unadilla, and Dan Wilber, Burlington, condemned the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol AND summer-long rioting that followed George Floyd’s death; H, sponsored by Democrats, only condemned the Jan. 6 events.

Since late resolutions required a two-thirds vote to pass, neither resolution was approved on Feb. 3. But if pre-approved by a committee, either can be passed by a simple majority when the county board next meets on March 3.

County Board chair David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield, referred H, which focuses only on the Jan. 6 events, back to the board’s Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, which met this past Tuesday.

According to Michele Farwell, D-Morris, an IGA member, the Democratic resolution was revised and approved, so will be able to pass by a simple majority on March 3.

Farwell, who also serves on the Public Safety Committee, said it met yesterday afternoon and did not take up G, the Republican resolution. If Public Safety doesn’t meet again before March 3, G will require a two-thirds vote to pass.

Wilber, PSLA chairman, as is his practice, did not return press inquiries for clarification.

For his part, Frazier in a statement, said the Democratic resolution, “as written, would NEVER pass the full board.”

“My attempt to draft an alternative (G) was done in the hopes of finding middle ground that would unify and to allow ALL members to condemn both the Capitol rioting and all violence across the country … Where is the down side of that? Not ONE Dem felt the need to support discussing the resolution. I was dumbfounded and truly appalled.

“There is so much that we need to be focusing on now that we begin to reopen things” as COVID retreats, the statement said. “My energy will go into these things, not battling over resolutions that truly will make no substantial difference to those that I represent.”

The new Resolution H, provided by Farwell, removes criticisms of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and adds to “Whereas” clauses.

One says “deep divisions” in the country over “race, party, education, geography and wealth” are causing a “dangerous lack of trust” in the U.S.

The second says restoring that faith is “the responsibility of everyone, including elected officials at all levels of government.”

Farwell said she believes it is role of county board members to discuss national issues. “I can, here, try to give the people the most Democracy I can give them,” she said.