Denim & Diamonds Hosts Community Christmas Event

For once, the glove is on the other gift as Isabella Hinkley, 4, Oneonta, gives a drawing to Santa at the “Giving Back to Our Community Christmas” event at the Denim and Diamonds Hair Salon in Oneonta this evening. 20 local businesses donated to the event, which invited children 12 and under to come meet Santa and receive a present. “Tom always thought that Christmas was about kids,” said Joyce Knuth, who owns the salon with her husband. “Because Oneonta has supported us, we felt that we should do something to give back to the community, but we couldn’t do it by ourselves.” At right, Saige Clark, 4, Unadilla, can hardly contain his excitement as he unwraps his present. “I think that it’s good for kids to be able to come and do these kind of things,” said mom Lacey, who first heard about the opportunity after she saw a poster at the local Head Start preschool program. “It was a surprise, I didn’t tell her until we got here and it turned out great.”